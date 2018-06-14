Dr. Bode Ayorinde, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, has reiterated the commitment of the university’s managers to raising the standard of education in the country. According to him, the University would not welcome into its system any indolent and undisciplined student as the institution had resolved to train a new generation of leaders for the country. Ayorinde said this at the sixth matriculation ceremony of the University.Also speaking on the occasion, Professor Adebayo Odebiyi, Vice-Chancellor, assured students on the university scholarship in the College of Natural and Applied Sciences (CONAS) that they would continue to enjoy the initiative as long as they showed commitment to their studies, did not fall below agreed standard, or run foul of their matriculation oath. He said: “Let me assure those of you who are using the university scholarship in CONAS that you shall continue to enjoy the facility provided your Commutative Grade Point Average (GDPA) does not fall below 2.5”.Odebiyi said for the nation to fast-track the much- talked about development of science and technology culture in the polity, and employ it “as a veritable tool for development” of the nation, governments at all levels should give “science and technology its pride of place”. According to the Vice-chancellor, this could be done if by ”giving all students wishing to read science and technology at the university scholarship in both public and private universities”.He added that because Achievers University’s management believed the nation needed ”the best and the brightest to form the core of her transformation in science and technology”, it decided to assist those it thought could make the best use of the opportunity with the scholarship.He reiterated the commitment of the University management to giving the students of the almost five-year-old institution “sound academic programmes through the provision of the best facilities”, and grooming them for the “development of critical mind, principled pursuit of academic excellence, and acceptance of truth and courage to act”. This, he said, was in consonance with the dictates of the “motto of the University – Knowledge, Integrity and Leadership.”Professor Odebiyi, while congratulating the parents and guardians of the fresh students for their “act of commendable social responsibility of self-denial” to send their children and wards to the university, implored them to join hands with the institution to discharge its responsibility of providing qualitative and wholesome education. This could be done, he said, by prompt discharge of their financial obligation to the University. “Education is expensive and world- class quality education is certainly more expensive.May the good Lord prosper the works of your hand,”, he said.At the ceremony, a total number of 741 students were matriculated. These include 251 fresh undergraduates admitted through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry candidates into the College of Social and Management Sciences (COSMAS) and CONAS. The remaining 490 are professional chartered accountants and bankers as well as Higher National Diploma holders who were given Direct Entry into 300-level in the departments of Accountancy, Business Administration, and Computer and Information Systems.