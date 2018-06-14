A woman passed her daughter's room and heard a strange buzzing noise. Opening the door, she saw her daughter with a vibrator. Shocked, she asked why?The daughter replied, "mom, I'm thirty-five years old, unmarried, and this thing is as close as I'll ever get to a husband. So please, leave me alone."Next day, the father heard the same buzz and upon entering, he also saw the same scene. To his query, the daughter again said, "dad I"m thirty-five, unmarried, and this thing is about as close as I'll ever get to a husband. Please, leave me alone."A couple days later, the wife came home from shopping and heard that buzzing noise coming from, the living room. On entering she saw her husband sitting on the couch, downing a cold beer, and staring at the TV. The vibrator was next to him on the couch, buzzing like crazy.The wife asked, "what the f#*k are you doing?"The husband replied, "I'm watching football with my son-in-law."