Dean, Student Affairs, University of Ilorin, Prof. Lawal Omotesho, said yesterday that the publication of the names of 24 expelled students was to serve as deterrent to others.
Omotesho said in Ilorin that the university expelled the students for various acts of misconduct.
“The fact that the university expelled the student is not new, but their names had to be published to serve as warning to fresh students.
“This is also necessary as orientation programme for fresh students is holding today,” he said.
He said the expelled students were from various faculties while their offences included forgery of certificates and examination malpractice.
Omotesho said the institution had its rules and regulations which must be followed strictly by students, adding that failure to abide by them would result in dismissal.
Management, he added, had directed the students to keep away from the campus and submit all the university’s property in their possessions.