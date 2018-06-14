Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Tragic Stupidity  (Read 155 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Tragic Stupidity
« on: Jan 18, 2014, 01:31 AM »
Akpos and Boni went on a hike. Boni tripped and fainted. Akpos called an ambulance.

AKPOS: Hello, my friend is dead.

OPERATOR: Calm down make sure he is dead.

There's silence, then gunshots heard.

AKPOS: Now what?
