Akpos in his first trial as a lawyer in a murder trial, he was the defence attorney and was cross-examining the coroner:"Before you signed the death certificate, did you take the pulse, listen to the heart or check for breathing?""No.""aha!!""So, when you signed the death certificate, you weren't sure the man was dead, were you? Tell me my good sir why didn't you check? Perhaps, you slicing him open might be the cause for his demise, for all we care he might have still been alive. Perhaps you refrigerating him might have been the source of his death. Perhaps"....The coroner just answered in a low tone:"Well, perhaps the man's brain was in a jar on my desk".(weak)No further questions