Akpos was having a problem with rats in his apartment. "Look man," he told a friend, "I've tried everything and those damn rats keep coming back.""I had the same thing man," his friend says. "All you have to do is stuff steel wool in their little holes.""That's it?" Akpos asked. "I'll do it tonight if it means getting rid of the damn rodents."About a week later Akpos gets a call.FRIEND: How's it going with the mice trouble?AKPOS: Not so good, .FRIEND: What's the problem?AKPOS: To be honest, I'm having a lot of trouble holding their little legs apart.Friend: (Dumbfounded) Dear God that's not what i meant!!!!