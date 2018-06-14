Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Two Stupid Drunks
Two heavily drunk guys were moving toward each other in a sunny afternoon and this conversation arose:

DRUNK ONE: Please is this time morning or night?

DRUNK TWO (staggering): I don't know, i'm a stranger too.
Re: Hilarious Joke - Two Stupid Drunks
These are just hillarious drunkards
