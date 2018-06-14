Jun 14, 2018, 12:38 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke - Two Stupid Drunks
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Two Stupid Drunks (Read 238 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
N
View Inventory
Send Money To joker
N
Hilarious Joke - Two Stupid Drunks
«
on:
Jan 18, 2014, 07:33 PM »
Two heavily drunk guys were moving toward each other in a sunny afternoon and this conversation arose:
DRUNK ONE: Please is this time morning or night?
DRUNK TWO (staggering): I don't know, i'm a stranger too.
Logged
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Posts: 4414
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Nifemi Donald
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - Two Stupid Drunks
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 19, 2014, 02:32 AM »
These are just hillarious drunkards
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke - Two Stupid Drunks
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2