From anti-gay groups of Nigeria to "Oyinbos":You asked us to wear coat under hot sun, we did!You said we should speak your language, we obediently dump ours!You asked us to tie a rope round our necks like goats, we obeyed!You said our ladies should wear dead people's hair instead of the natural ones God gave to them, they obeyed!You said we should marry just one woman in the midst plenty damsels, we reluctantly obeyed!You said our decent gals should wear catapults instead of the conventional pants, they obeyed!You asked us to use rubber in order to control our birth rate , we obey even when it denied us sweetness of "S"!Now you want our men to sleep with fellow men AND women with fellow women so that God would visit us like Sodom and Gomora?Oyinbo, we say tufiakwa! Na by force to be your friend? we no go gree with you this time.