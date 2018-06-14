Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - An Unfaithful Father

Hilarious Joke - An Unfaithful Father
Jan 19, 2014, 09:31 AM
SON: Daddy, I fell in love and want to date this

awesome girl!

FATHER : That's great son. Who is she?

SON : It's Sandra, the neighbor's daughter

FATHER : Ohhh! I wish you hadn't said that. I have to tell u something son, but you must promise not to tell your mother. Sandra is actually your sister.

The boy naturally bummed out, but a couple of months later

SON: Daddy, I fell in love again and she is even hotter!

FATHER: That's great son. Who is she?

SON: It's Angela, the other neighbor's daughter.

FATHER: Ohhhh! I wish you hadn't said that. Angela is also your sister.

This went on couple of times and the son was so mad, he went straight to his mother

SON: Mum I am so mad at dad! I fell in love with six girls but, I can't date any of them because daddy is their father!

The mother hugs him affectionately

MOTHER: My love, you can date whoever you want. Don't listen to him. He isn't your father.
Re: Hilarious Joke - An Unfaithful Father
Reply #1 on: Jan 19, 2014, 09:56 PM
This na Gobe for the whole family :D
