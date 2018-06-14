A couple watching an EPL match together. After five minutes:
WIFE: Is that Saint Obi?
HUSBAND: No. He is Mikel Obi, Saint Obi is a Nollywood Actor.
WIFE: Mikel Obi is smart. He should be in Nollywood movies like his brother.
HUSBAND: He does not have a Nollywood actor brother.
WIFE: See Another Goal in less than a minute.
HUSBAND: No. It is called action replay.
WIFE: Looks like Enyimba is going to win this match.
HUSBAND: It is not Enyimba. It is Man U vs Chelsea.
WIFE: Why is the umpire calling for a Firing Squad.
HUSBAND: He is called a centre referee and he is not calling for a firing Squad. It's a free Kick.
WIFE: Did the spectators not pay for the tickets? Why is it a Free Kick?
HUSBAND: (Mute, not uttering a word)
WIFE: Now is the centre umpire talking to his wife on the phone?
HUSBAND: No, he is communicating with his linesman.
WIFE: Why is he showing only red and yellow cards? Is there not any Blue card or something?
Frustrated husband turns off the TV. Wife turns it on and watches "African Magic".
HUSBAND: Who is this Mercy Johnson?
WIFE: Listen to what they are saying and Don't disturb.