A couple watching an EPL match together. After five minutes:WIFE: Is that Saint Obi?HUSBAND: No. He is Mikel Obi, Saint Obi is a Nollywood Actor.WIFE: Mikel Obi is smart. He should be in Nollywood movies like his brother.HUSBAND: He does not have a Nollywood actor brother.WIFE: See Another Goal in less than a minute.HUSBAND: No. It is called action replay.WIFE: Looks like Enyimba is going to win this match.HUSBAND: It is not Enyimba. It is Man U vs Chelsea.WIFE: Why is the umpire calling for a Firing Squad.HUSBAND: He is called a centre referee and he is not calling for a firing Squad. It's a free Kick.WIFE: Did the spectators not pay for the tickets? Why is it a Free Kick?HUSBAND: (Mute, not uttering a word)WIFE: Now is the centre umpire talking to his wife on the phone?HUSBAND: No, he is communicating with his linesman.WIFE: Why is he showing only red and yellow cards? Is there not any Blue card or something?Frustrated husband turns off the TV. Wife turns it on and watches "African Magic".HUSBAND: Who is this Mercy Johnson?WIFE: Listen to what they are saying and Don't disturb.