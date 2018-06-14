Akpos and Ngozi decided to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a trip to New York. Akpos went to the front desk to check them in while Ngozi stayed with the car. As he was leaving the lobby, a young woman dressed in a very short skirt introduced herself as Candie. Akpos brushed her off.When Akpos and Ngozi got to their room, he told her that he'd been approached by a prostitute."I don't believe you," laughed Ngozi"I'll prove it," said Akpos. He called down to the desk and asked for Candie to come to room 1217."Now," he said, "you hide in the bathroom with the door open just enough to hear us."Soon, there was a knock on the door. Candie walked in, swirling her hips provocatively. "So, I see you're interested after all," she said.Akpos asked, "How much do you charge?""$125 basic rate, $100 tips for special services."Akpos was taken aback. "$125! I was thinking more in the range of $25."Candie laughed. "You must really be an old-timer if you think you can buy intercourse for that price.""Well," said Akpos, "I guess we can't do business. Goodbye."After she left, Ngozi came out of the bathroom. "I just can't believe it."Akpos said, "Let's go have a drink and forget it. "Back downstairs at the bar, the old couple sipped their cocktails.Candie came up behind Akpos, pointed at Ngozi, and said, "See what you get for $25?"