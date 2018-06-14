Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Cruel dermatologist  (Read 425 times)

Hilarious Joke - Cruel dermatologist
DERMATOLOGIST: Good News my dear, after looking through your test results I'm happy to report you will no longer be plagued by pimples.

GIRL: Wow! That's great! Why?

DERMATOLOGIST: There's no more space.
