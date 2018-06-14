Akpos goes to a pharmacy and says to the pharmacist, "Hello, could you give me a condom? I'm going to my girlfriend's place for dinner and I think I may be in with a chance!"The pharmacist gives him the condom. As he was going out he turns and says, "Give me another condom, my girlfriend's sister is very cute too, she always crosses her legs in a provocative manner when she sees me, I think I may strike luck there too."The pharmacist gives him a second condom. As he was leaving, he again turns back and says, "Give me one more condom, my girlfriend's mom is still pretty cute. When she sees me, she always makes eye contact and since she invited me for dinner, I think she is expecting me to make a move."During dinner, Akpos sat with his girlfriend on the left, the sister on his right and the mum facing him. When the girlfriend's Dad walks in, Akpos lowers his head and starts the dinner prayer. "Dear Lord, bless this dinner and thank you for all you've given us........."10 minutes after, Akpos was still praying, "Thank you Lord for your kindness."Another ten minutes goes by and he is still praying, keeping his head down, very close to the table. They all looked at each other surprised, his girlfriend even more shocked than the others. She gets close to him and whispers, "I didn't know you're so religious."Akpos replies, "I never knew your dad was a pharmacist!".Now if you were Akpos, what would you do?