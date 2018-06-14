Money has different names!In church it's called offering. During engagement, it's called bride price. In divorce, Alimony. When you owe someone, it's debt. When you pay the government, it's tax. In court, it's fines. Government to retirees, it's pension. Boss to workers, it's salary. Master to subordinates, it's wages. Parents to Children, it's home maintenance/ allowance, When you borrow from bank, it's loan. When you offer after a service, it's a tip.The question is "When a Boyfriend gives to his Girlfriend" What do we call it? Answer________.?