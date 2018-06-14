A young Lady went for an interview exam, to become the new English mistress, the Exam questions were passed to her and a little while into the Exams, an invigilator came around, looked through her work and d following conversation took place:INVIGILATOR : Excuse me?LADY : YesINIGILATOR : This Exam is for those who applied to be the next English teacher.LADY : I know that sirINVIGILATOR : Okay! Is this really the Exam you came for?LADY : Yes, it isINVIGILATOR : hmm... because from what I've seen, you have failed all the questions in the English sectionLADY : Me! fail English? Thats un-possible!