Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Untruthful Husband  (Read 283 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Untruthful Husband
« on: Jan 22, 2014, 05:31 AM »
A man who was driving with his wife in the car was stopped by a police officer. The following exchange took place.

MAN: What's the problem, officer?

OFFICER: You were going at least 75 in a 55 zone.

MAN: No sir, I was going 65.

WIFE: Oh, Harry. You were going 80. (The man gave his wife a look.)

OFFICER: I'm also going to give you a ticket for your broken tail light.

MAN: Broken taillight? I didn't know about a broken tail light!

WIFE: Oh Harry, you've known about that taillight for weeks. (The man gave his wife another look.)

OFFICER: I'm also going to give you a citation for not wearing your seat belt.

MAN: Oh, I just took it off when you were walking up to the car.

WIFE: Oh Harry, you never wear your seat belt.

MAN: (Turned to his wife and yelled), SHUT YOUR MOUTH!

OFFICER: (Turned to the woman), Ma'am, does your husband talk to you this way all the time?

OFFICER: No, only when he's drunk!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 