A man who was driving with his wife in the car was stopped by a police officer. The following exchange took place.MAN: What's the problem, officer?OFFICER: You were going at least 75 in a 55 zone.MAN: No sir, I was going 65.WIFE: Oh, Harry. You were going 80. (The man gave his wife a look.)OFFICER: I'm also going to give you a ticket for your broken tail light.MAN: Broken taillight? I didn't know about a broken tail light!WIFE: Oh Harry, you've known about that taillight for weeks. (The man gave his wife another look.)OFFICER: I'm also going to give you a citation for not wearing your seat belt.MAN: Oh, I just took it off when you were walking up to the car.WIFE: Oh Harry, you never wear your seat belt.MAN: (Turned to his wife and yelled), SHUT YOUR MOUTH!OFFICER: (Turned to the woman), Ma'am, does your husband talk to you this way all the time?OFFICER: No, only when he's drunk!