One day, a king held a party to look for the bravest man who will marry her daughter. He invited all the men in the land and told them that the person to swim across the pool with alligators gets my daughter or a million naira. Suddenly, Akpos was swimming very fast across the pool. He successfully made it through.KING: Wow! You made it sir, what do you want, 1million or my daughter.AKPOS: Sir with all due respect I want nothing of yours. All I want to know is the person who pushed me in the pool.