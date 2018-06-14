If you see where a woman is giving birth abroad, even as a man, you will feel like getting pregnant.For only one woman in Labour, You will see an obstetrician,A gynecologistA general surgeonA specialist surgeonAn anesthetistA registered nurse midwifeAnd even registered nurses, plus social welfare officer and so on.And they pet women in labour That is why it is called "Delivery Room" over there.But in Nigeria my country it is called "Labour Room".And if you see what women go through here, You will agree that it should also be called CONFESSION and TRIAL room.Nigerian nurses make pregnancy look like a criminal offence.And the worse thing is that they are everywhere Both private and government hospitals.For instance........When a woman who is in labour is brought to the hospital, They will throw her into the labour room and lock her up like a criminal awaiting trial and they will go to the reception and be gossiping Or go into the Dr.'s office and be "totori-ing" Until the woman will start shouting like a goat.And when they go to meet her is not to help her but to insult her.You hear things like...." Na me do you?""The man wey do you no dey here oooO"" Madam push oooO!"" Abeg open leg joor!"Abi u wan kill your pikin?"" You better push now or I go leave you here oo!"Then the next thing is to report to Matron, Those matrons with extra extra large buttocks.I now know wetin dey make their yansh big oo.......maybe the sitting on it all day sha. But do you know if you don't have such an extra ordinarily extended pelvic protuberance (a.k.a.Big yansh), You cannot be a matron in naija?.Hmnnnn....o ga ooooThose matrons only have two jobs.Sitting down in one place for hours or slapping women in Labour. So when the matron is called, the next thing she does is to slap the woman in Labour and the baby will jump out with anger...I wonder if they are not women themselves