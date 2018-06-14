We the Theinfostrides.com team present to all Jambites the JAMB 2014 Registration Statistics as at 20th JAN, 2014.Theinfostrides.com gathered that University of Ilorin as of today, 20th January, 2014 has the highest applications with over 50,000 candidates, followed by University of Benin with over 42,252.Below is the list of institutions and their analogous figures of JAMB 2014 Registration as at 20th JAN, 2014.1 Abia State University, Uturu— 4,7082 Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University,Bauchi— 6,8143 Achievers University Owo— 294 Adamawa State University State, Mubi, —1,1035 Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-akoko —11,0096 Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State —347 Adeniran Ogunsanya College Of Education,Otto/Ijanikin, Lagos (affliated To UniversityOf Ado-ekiti) —1378 Adeyemi College Of Education, (affliatedTo Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, OsunState)—1,3189 Afe Babalola University , Ado-ekiti —1,00810 Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria —29,95611 Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo— 41 2 1 04412 Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot-akpaden—2,56013 Al- Hikmah University, Ilorin —19814 Alvan Ikoku College Of Education,(affliated To University Of Nigera, Nsukka)—2,44615 Ambros Alli University, Ekpoma— 18,74316 American University Of Nigeria , Yola—14417 Anambra State University, Uli —2,76418 Archbishop Virgin College Of Technology,Akure (affliated To University Of Ibadan, OyoState) —219 Babcock University, Ilishan-remo, —1,20320 Bauchi State University, Gadau, BauchiState —1,64421 Bayero University, Kano —16,57222 Baze University, Fct, Abuja— 28623 Bells University Of Technology, Ota —11424 Benson Idahosa University, Benin City —20625 Benue State University, Makurdi— 26,26726 Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu(affliated To University Of Ibadan, Oyo State)—1527 Bingham University, Karu— 34528 Bowen University, Iwo —42629 Caleb University, Imota 35—30 Caritas University, Amorji-nike, Enugu —13631 Catholic Institution Of West Africa, PortHarcourt (affliated To Unical, Cross RiverState)— 132 Claretain Institute Of Philosophy, Nekede(affliated To Evan University, Owerri, ImoState.) —1033 College Of Arabic And Islamic LegalStudies, Ilorin (affiliated To BayeroUniversity, Kano) —934 College Of Education, Agbor (affliated ToDelta State University, Abraka, Delta State.)—5835 College Of Education, Akwanga (affliatedTo Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, KadunaState.)— 5436 College Of Education, Ankpa (affiliated ToAbubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi)—137 College Of Education, Azare (affliated ToUniversity Of Maiduguri, Borno State)— 10638 College Of Education, Ikere Ekiti (affliatedTo University Of Nigeria, Nsukka, EnuguState)— 25239 College Of Education, Warri (affliated ToDelta State University, Abraka, Delta) —1740 Covenant University, Canaan Land, Ota —2,14241 Crawford University Of Apostolic FaithMission Faith City, Igbesa —3842 Crescent University, Abeokuta —3743 Cross Rivers University Of Technology,Calabar— 4,75644 Delta State University, Abraka —15,77745 Dominican Institute, Samonda, Ibadan(affliated To University Of Ibadan, Oyo State)—3146 Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki—7,20847 Ekiti State University, Ado-ekiti —4,29248 Elizade University, Ilara-mokin, OndoState— 949 Emmanuel Alayande College OfEducation, Oyo (affliated To University OfAdo-ekiti) —6050 Enugu State College Of Education,(technical), Enugu (affliated To Nau, Awka,Anambra State) —1951 Enugu State University Of Science AndTechnology, Enugu —5,11152 Evangel University, Akaeze, Ebonyi State— 2453 Fed College Of Educ. (special), Oyo— 8654 Fed College Of Educ. (tech.) Umunze,Affiliated To (nnamdi Azikiwe University,Awka)— 8255 Fed College Of Educ. (tech.), Omoku,Omoku , Affiliated To (unn, Enugu State) —7856 Fed. College Of Educ.(tech.), Bichi(affiliated To Atbu)— 157 Federal College Of Education (technical)P.m.b 60, Gombe, Gombe State. (affliated ToUnimaid) —1258 Federal College Of Education (technical),Asaba (affiliated To Uniben, Benin City) —759 Federal College Of Education (technical),Asba, (affiliated To Fut, Minna) —560 Federal College Of Education, (technical),Potiskum (affliated To Fut, Minna, NigerState.) —461 Federal College Of Education, Abeokuta(affiliated To University Of Ibadan) —5262 Federal College Of Education, Kano(affliated To Abu, Zaria, Kaduna State)— 7663 Federal College Of Education, Katsina(affliated To Bayero University, Kano State.)—18864 Federal College Of Education, KontagoraNiger State (affliated To Abu, Zaria, KadunaState) —765 Federal College Of Education, Obudu,Cross River State, (affiliated To Unical,Calabar) —72366 Federal College Of Education, Okene(affiliated To University Of Ibadan)— 5867 Federal College Of Education, Pankshin(affliated To University Of Jos, Plateau State)—3,36268 Federal College Of Education, Zaria(affliated To Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria,Kaduna State)— 7769 Federal University Of Agriculture, Makurdi— 12,11870 Federal University Of PetroleumResources, Effurun— 1,87771 Federal University Of Technology Minna—12,01472 Federal University Of Technology, Yola —3,40973 Federal University Of Technology, Akure—7,89574 Federal University Of Technology, Owerri—13,19975 Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State —3,61376 Federal University, Dutsin-ma, KatsinaState —3,74877 Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State— 2,44178 Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State— 10,73279 Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State —3,53480 Federal University, Ndufu-alike, EbonyiState— 2,93881 Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State— 1,97682 Federal University, Oye-ekiti, Ekiti State—2,01083 Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State—8,21084 Fountain University, Osogbo —2785 Godfrey Okoye University, Urgwuomu-Nike —4086 Gombe State University, Tudun Wada,Gombe, —5,46887 Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State —988 Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University,Lapai, —7,90689 Igbinedion University, Okada, Benin City—19790 Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education,Port Harcourt— 1,77491 Immanuel College Of Technology AndChristian Education , Samonda, Ibadan(affliated To Uni Ibadan) —292 Imo State University, Owerri— 19,27393 Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-arakeji, —4794 Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna (affliated ToFut, Minna Niger State) —9395 Kaduna State University, Kaduna —17,03196 Kano University Of Science AndTechnology, Wudil— 3,49597 Katsina University, Katsina— 45498 Kebbi State University Of Science AndTechnology, Aliro— 38899 Kogi State University, Anyigba— 23,310100 Kwara State University, Malete, Ilorin—2,022101 Kwararafa University, Wukari —20102 Ladoke Akintola University OfTechnology, Ogbomoso —7,957103 Lagos State University, Ojo, —1,764104 Landmark University, Omu-aran, KwaraState —134105 Lead City University , Ibadan —37106 Madonna University, Okija— 628107 Mcpherson University, Seriki Sotayo,Ogun State —5108 Michael Okpara University OfAgriculture, Umudike —9,340109 Michael Otedola College Of PrimaryEducation, Noforija, Epe, Lagos (affliated ToUni Ado-ekiti) —17110 Nasarawa State University, Keffi—18,875111 National Missionary Seminary Of St-paul, Gwagwalada (affliated To Uniport, RiverState) —3112 National Open University Of Nigeria —131113 Niger Delta University , WilberforceIsland— 13,225114 Niger State College Of Education, Minna(affliated To Abu, Zaria, Kaduna State.) —2115 Nigeria Turkish Nile University , Abuja —151116 Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna,Kaduna State —21,591117 Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, KanoState— 770118 Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka —31,411119 Northwest University, Kano, Kano State—3,031120 Novena University Ogume —34121 Nwafor Orizu College Of Education,Nsugbe (affliated To Unn, Enugu State)— 72122 Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, —25,540123 Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu —57124 Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-iwoye— 4,479125 Ondo State University Of Science AndTechnology, Okitipupa— 171126 Osun State College Of Education, Ila-orangun (affliated To University Of Uyo,Akwa-ibom State)— 17127 Osun State College Of Education, Ilesa(affliated To University Of Ibadan, Oyo State)—160128 Osun State University, Osogbo —3,367129 Pan-atlantic University, Ahmed OnibudoSt., Victoria Island, Lagos —24130 Paul University, Awka —10131 Plateau State University, Bokkos —3,082132 Pope John Major Seminary, Okpun, Awka(affliated To Nau, Awka, Anambra State)— 1133 Redeemers University —165134 Renaissance University, Ojiagu-agbani,Enugu— 13135 Rhema University , Obeama, RiversState —5136 Rivers State University Of Science AndTechnology, Port Harcourt— 13,830137 Salem University, Lokoja— 56138 Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa,Edo State —7139 Seat Of Wisdom Seminary, Owerri(affliated To Evan University, Owerri, ImoState) —39140 Seminary Of All Saints, Uhiele, Ekpoma,Edo State (affiliated To University Of Benin,Benin City)— 66141 Shehu Shagari College Of Education,Sokoto (affliated To Ahmadu BelloUniversity, Zaria, Kaduna State)— 3142 Sokoyo State University, Sokoto —604143 Southwestern University, Okun-owa,Ogun State —3144 Spiritan School Of Philosophy, Issienu,Nsukka, (affliated To University Of Nigeria,Nsukka, Enugu State)— 10145 St. Augustine’s College Of Education,Akoka, Lagos (affliated To University OfIbadan, Oyo State) —4146 St. Peter And Paul Seminary Bodija,Ibadan (affliated To University Of Ibadan)—18147 St-joseph Major Seminary , Ikot-ekpene(affliated To University Of Uyo, Akwa-ibomState) —26148 Tai Solarin University Of Education,Ijagun, —2,009149 Tansain University, Oba, Anambra State—35150 Taraba State University, Jalingo —4,686151 Umar Ibn Ibrahim El-kanemi College OfEducation, Science And Technology, Bama(affliated To University Of Maiduguri, BornoS2tate) —2152 Umar Suleiman College Of Education,Gashua, Yobe State (affliated To UniversityOf Maiduguri, Borno State) —64153 Umaru Musa Yaradua University, Katsina—9,240154 Umca, Ilorin (affliated To University OfIbadan, Oyo State)— 5155 University Of Abuja,Abuja —8,389156 University Of Agriculture, Abeokuta —12,421157 University Of Benin, Benin City —42,252158 University Of Calabar, Calabar —18,294159 University Of Ibadan, Ibadan, —18,711160 University Of Ilorin, Ilorin —51,030161 University Of Jos, Jos —31,810162 University Of Lagos— 27,133163 University Of Maiduguri,— 9,150164 University Of Mkar, Gboko —98165 University Of Nigeria Nsukka. —36,712166 University Of Port-harcourt, —18,943167 University Of Uyo, —17,602168 Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto —12,306169 Veritas University, Abuja— 51170 Wellspring University, Irhihi/Ogbaneki,Benin City —5171 Wesley University Of Science AndTechnology. Ondo —17172 Western Delta University, Oghara, DeltaState —14173 Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba(affliated To University Of Nigeria, Nsukka,Enugu State)— 41174 Yobe State University, Damaturu —1,128