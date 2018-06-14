We the Theinfostrides.com team present to all Jambites the JAMB 2014 Registration Statistics as at 20th JAN, 2014.
.
Theinfostrides.com gathered that University of Ilorin as of today, 20th January, 2014 has the highest applications with over 50,000 candidates, followed by University of Benin with over 42,252.
.
Below is the list of institutions and their analogous figures of JAMB 2014 Registration as at 20th JAN, 2014.
.
1 Abia State University, Uturu— 4,708
2 Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University,
Bauchi— 6,814
3 Achievers University Owo— 29
4 Adamawa State University State, Mubi, —
1,103
5 Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-
akoko —11,009
6 Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State —34
7 Adeniran Ogunsanya College Of Education,
Otto/Ijanikin, Lagos (affliated To University
Of Ado-ekiti) —137
8 Adeyemi College Of Education, (affliated
To Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun
State)—1,318
9 Afe Babalola University , Ado-ekiti —1,008
10 Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria —29,956
11 Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo— 41 2 1 0
44
12 Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot-akpaden
—2,560
13 Al- Hikmah University, Ilorin —198
14 Alvan Ikoku College Of Education,
(affliated To University Of Nigera, Nsukka)—
2,446
15 Ambros Alli University, Ekpoma— 18,743
16 American University Of Nigeria , Yola—
144
17 Anambra State University, Uli —2,764
18 Archbishop Virgin College Of Technology,
Akure (affliated To University Of Ibadan, Oyo
State) —2
19 Babcock University, Ilishan-remo, —1,203
20 Bauchi State University, Gadau, Bauchi
State —1,644
21 Bayero University, Kano —16,572
22 Baze University, Fct, Abuja— 286
23 Bells University Of Technology, Ota —114
24 Benson Idahosa University, Benin City —
206
25 Benue State University, Makurdi— 26,267
26 Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu
(affliated To University Of Ibadan, Oyo State)
—15
27 Bingham University, Karu— 345
28 Bowen University, Iwo —426
29 Caleb University, Imota 35—
30 Caritas University, Amorji-nike, Enugu —
136
31 Catholic Institution Of West Africa, Port
Harcourt (affliated To Unical, Cross River
State)— 1
32 Claretain Institute Of Philosophy, Nekede
(affliated To Evan University, Owerri, Imo
State.) —10
33 College Of Arabic And Islamic Legal
Studies, Ilorin (affiliated To Bayero
University, Kano) —9
34 College Of Education, Agbor (affliated To
Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State.)
—58
35 College Of Education, Akwanga (affliated
To Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna
State.)— 54
36 College Of Education, Ankpa (affiliated To
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi)
—1
37 College Of Education, Azare (affliated To
University Of Maiduguri, Borno State)— 106
38 College Of Education, Ikere Ekiti (affliated
To University Of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu
State)— 252
39 College Of Education, Warri (affliated To
Delta State University, Abraka, Delta) —17
40 Covenant University, Canaan Land, Ota —
2,142
41 Crawford University Of Apostolic Faith
Mission Faith City, Igbesa —38
42 Crescent University, Abeokuta —37
43 Cross Rivers University Of Technology,
Calabar— 4,756
44 Delta State University, Abraka —15,777
45 Dominican Institute, Samonda, Ibadan
(affliated To University Of Ibadan, Oyo State)
—31
46 Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki—
7,208
47 Ekiti State University, Ado-ekiti —4,292
48 Elizade University, Ilara-mokin, Ondo
State— 9
49 Emmanuel Alayande College Of
Education, Oyo (affliated To University Of
Ado-ekiti) —60
50 Enugu State College Of Education,
(technical), Enugu (affliated To Nau, Awka,
Anambra State) —19
51 Enugu State University Of Science And
Technology, Enugu —5,111
52 Evangel University, Akaeze, Ebonyi State
— 24
53 Fed College Of Educ. (special), Oyo— 86
54 Fed College Of Educ. (tech.) Umunze,
Affiliated To (nnamdi Azikiwe University,
Awka)— 82
55 Fed College Of Educ. (tech.), Omoku,
Omoku , Affiliated To (unn, Enugu State) —
78
56 Fed. College Of Educ.(tech.), Bichi
(affiliated To Atbu)— 1
57 Federal College Of Education (technical)
P.m.b 60, Gombe, Gombe State. (affliated To
Unimaid) —12
58 Federal College Of Education (technical),
Asaba (affiliated To Uniben, Benin City) —7
59 Federal College Of Education (technical),
Asba, (affiliated To Fut, Minna) —5
60 Federal College Of Education, (technical),
Potiskum (affliated To Fut, Minna, Niger
State.) —4
61 Federal College Of Education, Abeokuta
(affiliated To University Of Ibadan) —52
62 Federal College Of Education, Kano
(affliated To Abu, Zaria, Kaduna State)— 76
63 Federal College Of Education, Katsina
(affliated To Bayero University, Kano State.)
—188
64 Federal College Of Education, Kontagora
Niger State (affliated To Abu, Zaria, Kaduna
State) —7
65 Federal College Of Education, Obudu,
Cross River State, (affiliated To Unical,
Calabar) —723
66 Federal College Of Education, Okene
(affiliated To University Of Ibadan)— 58
67 Federal College Of Education, Pankshin
(affliated To University Of Jos, Plateau State)
—3,362
68 Federal College Of Education, Zaria
(affliated To Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria,
Kaduna State)— 77
69 Federal University Of Agriculture, Makurdi
— 12,118
70 Federal University Of Petroleum
Resources, Effurun— 1,877
71 Federal University Of Technology Minna
—12,014
72 Federal University Of Technology, Yola —
3,409
73 Federal University Of Technology, Akure—
7,895
74 Federal University Of Technology, Owerri
—13,199
75 Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State —
3,613
76 Federal University, Dutsin-ma, Katsina
State —3,748
77 Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State
— 2,441
78 Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State
— 10,732
79 Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State —
3,534
80 Federal University, Ndufu-alike, Ebonyi
State— 2,938
81 Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State
— 1,976
82 Federal University, Oye-ekiti, Ekiti State
—2,010
83 Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State
—8,210
84 Fountain University, Osogbo —27
85 Godfrey Okoye University, Urgwuomu-
Nike —40
86 Gombe State University, Tudun Wada,
Gombe, —5,468
87 Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State —9
88 Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University,
Lapai, —7,906
89 Igbinedion University, Okada, Benin City
—197
90 Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education,
Port Harcourt— 1,774
91 Immanuel College Of Technology And
Christian Education , Samonda, Ibadan
(affliated To Uni Ibadan) —2
92 Imo State University, Owerri— 19,273
93 Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-
arakeji, —47
94 Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna (affliated To
Fut, Minna Niger State) —93
95 Kaduna State University, Kaduna —
17,031
96 Kano University Of Science And
Technology, Wudil— 3,495
97 Katsina University, Katsina— 454
98 Kebbi State University Of Science And
Technology, Aliro— 388
99 Kogi State University, Anyigba— 23,310
100 Kwara State University, Malete, Ilorin—
2,022
101 Kwararafa University, Wukari —20
102 Ladoke Akintola University Of
Technology, Ogbomoso —7,957
103 Lagos State University, Ojo, —1,764
104 Landmark University, Omu-aran, Kwara
State —134
105 Lead City University , Ibadan —37
106 Madonna University, Okija— 628
107 Mcpherson University, Seriki Sotayo,
Ogun State —5
108 Michael Okpara University Of
Agriculture, Umudike —9,340
109 Michael Otedola College Of Primary
Education, Noforija, Epe, Lagos (affliated To
Uni Ado-ekiti) —17
110 Nasarawa State University, Keffi—
18,875
111 National Missionary Seminary Of St-
paul, Gwagwalada (affliated To Uniport, River
State) —3
112 National Open University Of Nigeria —
131
113 Niger Delta University , Wilberforce
Island— 13,225
114 Niger State College Of Education, Minna
(affliated To Abu, Zaria, Kaduna State.) —2
115 Nigeria Turkish Nile University , Abuja —
151
116 Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna,
Kaduna State —21,591
117 Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano
State— 770
118 Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka —
31,411
119 Northwest University, Kano, Kano State
—3,031
120 Novena University Ogume —34
121 Nwafor Orizu College Of Education,
Nsugbe (affliated To Unn, Enugu State)— 72
122 Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, —
25,540
123 Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu —57
124 Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-iwoye
— 4,479
125 Ondo State University Of Science And
Technology, Okitipupa— 171
126 Osun State College Of Education, Ila-
orangun (affliated To University Of Uyo,
Akwa-ibom State)— 17
127 Osun State College Of Education, Ilesa
(affliated To University Of Ibadan, Oyo State)
—160
128 Osun State University, Osogbo —3,367
129 Pan-atlantic University, Ahmed Onibudo
St., Victoria Island, Lagos —24
130 Paul University, Awka —10
131 Plateau State University, Bokkos —3,082
132 Pope John Major Seminary, Okpun, Awka
(affliated To Nau, Awka, Anambra State)— 1
133 Redeemers University —165
134 Renaissance University, Ojiagu-agbani,
Enugu— 13
135 Rhema University , Obeama, Rivers
State —5
136 Rivers State University Of Science And
Technology, Port Harcourt— 13,830
137 Salem University, Lokoja— 56
138 Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa,
Edo State —7
139 Seat Of Wisdom Seminary, Owerri
(affliated To Evan University, Owerri, Imo
State) —39
140 Seminary Of All Saints, Uhiele, Ekpoma,
Edo State (affiliated To University Of Benin,
Benin City)— 66
141 Shehu Shagari College Of Education,
Sokoto (affliated To Ahmadu Bello
University, Zaria, Kaduna State)— 3
142 Sokoyo State University, Sokoto —604
143 Southwestern University, Okun-owa,
Ogun State —3
144 Spiritan School Of Philosophy, Issienu,
Nsukka, (affliated To University Of Nigeria,
Nsukka, Enugu State)— 10
145 St. Augustine’s College Of Education,
Akoka, Lagos (affliated To University Of
Ibadan, Oyo State) —4
146 St. Peter And Paul Seminary Bodija,
Ibadan (affliated To University Of Ibadan)—
18
147 St-joseph Major Seminary , Ikot-ekpene
(affliated To University Of Uyo, Akwa-ibom
State) —26
148 Tai Solarin University Of Education,
Ijagun, —2,009
149 Tansain University, Oba, Anambra State
—35
150 Taraba State University, Jalingo —4,686
151 Umar Ibn Ibrahim El-kanemi College Of
Education, Science And Technology, Bama
(affliated To University Of Maiduguri, Borno
S2tate) —2
152 Umar Suleiman College Of Education,
Gashua, Yobe State (affliated To University
Of Maiduguri, Borno State) —64
153 Umaru Musa Yaradua University, Katsina
—9,240
154 Umca, Ilorin (affliated To University Of
Ibadan, Oyo State)— 5
155 University Of Abuja,Abuja —8,389
156 University Of Agriculture, Abeokuta —
12,421
157 University Of Benin, Benin City —42,252
158 University Of Calabar, Calabar —18,294
159 University Of Ibadan, Ibadan, —18,711
160 University Of Ilorin, Ilorin —51,030
161 University Of Jos, Jos —31,810
162 University Of Lagos— 27,133
163 University Of Maiduguri,— 9,150
164 University Of Mkar, Gboko —98
165 University Of Nigeria Nsukka. —36,712
166 University Of Port-harcourt, —18,943
167 University Of Uyo, —17,602
168 Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto —
12,306
169 Veritas University, Abuja— 51
170 Wellspring University, Irhihi/Ogbaneki,
Benin City —5
171 Wesley University Of Science And
Technology. Ondo —17
172 Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta
State —14
173 Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba
(affliated To University Of Nigeria, Nsukka,
Enugu State)— 41
174 Yobe State University, Damaturu —
1,128