Hilarious Joke - I Won't Forget You

joker

Hilarious Joke - I Won't Forget You
Jan 22, 2014, 05:31 PM
FRIEND: Jim, do you remember the last time I was broke and you helped me out?

JIM: Yes I do.

FRIEND: And I said I won't forget you?

JIM: Yes

FRIENF: Well, I am broke again
