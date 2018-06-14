Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Home or Not?
MAID: What do you want, sir?

VISITOR: I want to see your master.

MAID: What's your business, please?

VISITOR: There is a bill...

MAID: Ah! He left yesterday for his village...

VISITOR: Which I have to pay him...

MAID: And he returned this morning.
