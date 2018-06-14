Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Akpos Finds America  (Read 311 times)

Hilarious Joke - Akpos Finds America
« on: Jan 23, 2014, 01:31 AM »
TEACHER: Akpos, go to the map and find North America.

AKPOS: Here it is!

TEACHER: Correct! Now class, who discovered America?

CLASS: AKPOS!!!
