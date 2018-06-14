A doctor wrote on his new clinic: Any treatment is 10000Naira and if we cannot treat, we will pay you 20000 Naira.Wanting the 20000 Naira for himself, intelligent Akpos came to the doc and said: I can’t feel any taste.The doc asked a nurse to give Akpos a few drops of medicine from box 22.Upon taking the drops, Akpos shouted “Oh STOP! it is urine!”The doctor said “congratulations, your sense of taste is back now”.Akpos was very angry that he lost 10000NairaHe came back two weeks later determined to get 20000 Naira.The following conversation ensued between Akpos and the doc:Akpos : I lost my memory.Doctor: Nurse! Please give this man some drops of medicine from box 22.Akpos: Wait doctor but that medicine is for sense of taste.Doctor: Congratulations, your memory is back.