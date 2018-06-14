Akpos struck up a conversation with a lady online:Akpos: Hi babe, wasup?Girl: I’m cool thanks!Akpos: You’re welcome, I will like to know you wella.Girl: I’m Tichick, 19, slim & dark from Lasgidi.Akpos: Babe you’re the kind of girl I like. Akpos continues: Babe actually, my name is James Ovie Akpororo but my friends call me Akpos.I am 59 years old, I live in No. 16 Church street, Oshodi, Lagos.I have a supermarket @ 12 Femi Johnson street, Mushin, Lagos.Babe I like dating young girls like you. You can callme on 08028264…Girl: But oga you’re a family man. How will your wife & daughter feel if they see me with you. Or don’t you think it’s wrong?Akpos: Babe don’t even mention my useless daughter & her wayward mother here. They’re on their own & I have my life to live.Girl: It’s ok then. But do you care to know more about me?Akpos: Babe give me your full details including your bank account number.Girl: Well, my full name is Augustina James Akpororo, I’m a primary 6 student of Govt School. My mum’s name is Gladys Akpororo, she sells fish at Mushin. My father’s name is James Ovie Akpororo, he is a gate man at Oshodi where we both live.Akpos: Tina, so it is you!Girl: Papa, so it is you!Akpos: Your mother must hear thisGirl: Papa, Mama is here ooo. She says don’t even attempt coming home.