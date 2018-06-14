In WAEC examination, Akpos was asked to complete the following:1. He who fights and run away?Akpos: E don surrender be dat na, na fear catch am2. A rolling stone?Akpos: No fit just dey roll, na person push am.3. He who lives in a glass house?Akpos: Na rich politician e go be.4. A stitch in time?Akpos: Dey prevent further tear tear.5. Birds of the same feather?Akpos: Na the same mama born them.6. One good turn?Akpos: Na correct power steering fit do am.7. A bird in hand?Akpos: Wetin e wan be again if no be barbeque. Dem plenty for chicken republic.8. Half bread is better than?Akpos: Puff puff, buns or garri without sugar.9. A journey of a thousand miles?Akpos: Na d person wahala be dat na, Why e no enter car or aeroplane jeje?10. He who laughs last?Akpos: Get brain problem. Make dem examine am, becos na begining of madness be dat.11. A patient dog?Akpos: Na hunger go kill am.12. All work and no play?Akpors: Na bank job be dat bros.13. Once beaten?Akpos: Na revenge go follow be dat.14. A fool at forty?Akpos: U never see Naija own, our own starts @ 50.