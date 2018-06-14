Three men goes to heaven. When they get there, they see ducks everywhere. St. Peter informs them that they can do whatever they want except stepping on the ducks. A week goes by and one of the men steps on a duck. St. Peter comes out with this ugly woman and says, "this is who you will spend eternity with."A month later, the second man steps on a duck. St. Peter shows up with a hideous woman and says, "this is who you will spend eternity with."After a year, the third man hadn't stepped on a duck and St. Peter shows up with a gorgeous woman. The man couldn't believe his luck and says, "what could I have done to deserve such a beautiful woman."The woman says, "I don't know, all I did was step on a duck"