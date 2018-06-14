Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Akpos Baptized
Akpos was baptized in a nearby church. The pastor asked him to choose any Christian name.

AKPOS: Pastor, I would be much glad to be called Grace.

PASTOR: Grace is for females.

AKPOS: What about Disgrace?
