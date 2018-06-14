One day a grandfather and his educated grandson went to a camping trip, and set up their tent and fell asleep. After some hours, the grandfather woke up his grandson and said, "Look up at the sky and tell me what did you see?"The grandson said, "I see millions of stars, moon, and moving clouds."His grandfather asks, "What does that tell you?"The grandson think for a minute and then says, "Astronomically speaking, it tells me that there are millions of galaxies and potentially billions of planets."Astrologically, it tells me that Satan is in Leo."Time wise, it appears to be approximately a quarter past three."Theologically, it's evident the Lord is all powerful and we are small and insignificant."Meteorologically, it seems we will have a beautiful day tomorrow."After Few Minutes, the grandson asks, "What does it tell you grandpaa?"The grandfather is silent for a moment, and then tells, "Practically, it tells me that someone has stolen our tent!"