Two thieves break into a bank in the middle of the night and open a safe. There is only some yogurt, but no money. They taste the yogurt. It's tainted.The men open the next safe. There is some yogurt too, it tastes much better but again - no money.The thieves take on another safe. And there's yogurt again."John, why don't you go outside and look if it is indeed a bank!" says one to the other, and sits down to eat the yogurt which tastes really fresh and nutritious this time.A couple of minutes later in comes John."It is definitely a bank!""What exactly did the sign say?""The Sperm Bank of Ohio!""