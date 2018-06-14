Are you a student of the University of Lagos, (Unilag) and you want to transfer from one department to another? here is your chance as the transfer window is now open! ( yeah! Football transfer window. )The management of The University of Lagos, wishes to inform members of the general public and all interested persons that, the sale of Unilag Inter/Intra Faculty Transfer Application Forms for the 2013/2014 Academic Session has been scheduled to begin on Monday, the 27th of January, 2014.*Important Notice* Interested students of the UNILAG are urged to ensure their eligibility and strictly adhere to the procedure as indicated below: Eligibility For Transfer- UNILAG Applicants who want to apply for transfer, MUST satisfy the following conditions:(a) Candidates Must Present their results showing their current CGPA.(b) Candidates Must possess the pre- requisite ORDINARY/ADVANCED level subjects for admission into the intended programme.(c) Candidates Students who have been granted transfer in the past need NOT apply again.(d) Candidates Must have obtained a CGPA of not less than 1.00 at the end of 200 level. (if your CGPA is below 1.00, please come back home! joking, but seriously, you need to come back Home!!)(e) Candidates Must have successfully completed 200 level by the end of 2012/2013 academic session.PROCEDUREHere is the step by step procedure on how to apply for UNILAG Inter/Intra Faculty Transfer for the 2013/2014 session.*WARNING* Candidates must have read the guidelines to ensure their eligibility for the transfer before obtaining the form. (The guideline is already posted above ^)If you know you are eligible to apply, you should:step 1. Pay the sum of Ten Thousand Naira (N10,000) only, into: UNILAG CAC ACCOUNT with Account Number 1963005928 at ECOBANK.step 2. After making your payment, take the teller (obtained from the bank) to the Cash Office of the University and be issued an official receipt for Inter/Intra Faculty Transfer form;step 3. Photocopy the receipt of payment;step 4. Then take the receipt of payment and its photocopy to the Academic Affairs;step 5. Register in the Register at the Academic Affairs office; ensure that the receipts are crossed and collect the form;step 6. Complete the form and attach your complete O’Level results and statement of result; andstep 7. Return the completed forms (duly signed by the current Head of Department and Dean as well as the proposed Head of Department and Dean) the Academic Affairs on or before 28th February, 2014.