Hilarious Joke - Two Dumb Blondes
Hilarious Joke - Two Dumb Blondes
Two blondes were sitting on a bench on the Atlantic City boardwalk admiring a beautiful, bright full moon. One said to the other, "I wonder which is further away, Florida or the moon?"
"Duh!" said the other, "Can you see Florida from here?"
