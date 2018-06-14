Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Two Dumb Blondes
Two blondes were sitting on a bench on the Atlantic City boardwalk admiring a beautiful, bright full moon. One said to the other, "I wonder which is further away, Florida or the moon?"

"Duh!" said the other, "Can you see Florida from here?"
