Hilarious Joke - First On The Sun
« on: Jan 30, 2014, 01:31 AM »
USA: My country had the first man on the moon  

JAPAN: My country will have the first man on mars.

SOUTH AFRICA: We will be the first on the sun

JAPAN: But you will die

SOUTH AFRICA : No worries, we will go in the night
