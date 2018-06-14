Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Mutual Cheating
A woman was in bed having intercourse with her husband's friend, when all of a sudden the telephone rings, she answers. After hanging up she says, ''That was Harry, but don't worry, he won't be home for a while. He's playing cards with you.''


