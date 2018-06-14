Akpos who is dying in the hospital is surrounded by his two sons, his daughter, his wife and a nurse. Says to his eldest son:AKPOS: To you, Peter, I leave the Airport houses. To you, my dear daughter, I leave the apartment blocks in East Legon. To you, Charlie, being my youngest son with a bright future, I leave the City Center Offices. And you, my dear wife, the three residential building towers at Tetteh Quarshie.The nurse, impressed, tells his wife:NURSE: Madam, your husband is very rich. He has so many properties! You all are so lucky!!And the wife retorts:WIFE: Rich??? Lucky??? Our whole family works for the cleaning company. Those are his Job schedules for cleaning.