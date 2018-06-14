A doctor wrote on his clinic signboard, "Any treatment is $500 and if we cannot treat you, we will pay you $1000."Wanting the $1000 for himself, A guy named Akpos came to the doctor and said, "I can't feel any taste.The doctor asked a nurse to give Akpos a few drops of medicine from box 22.Upon taking the drops, Akpos shouted, "Oh stop! It is urine!"The doctor said, "Congratulations, your sense of taste is back now."Akpos, was very angry that he lost $500. He came back 2 weeks later determined to get $1000.The following conversation took place between Akpos and the doctor:AKPOS: I lost my memory.DOCTOR: Nurse! Please give this man some drops of medicine from box 22.AKPOS: Wait doctor! But that medicine is for sense of taste.DOCTOR: Congratulations, your memory is back!