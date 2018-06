A Husband and his wife are having a fight at the breakfast table. Husband gets up in a rage and says, "...And you are no good in bed either," and storms out of the house.After some time, he realizes he was nasty and decides to make amends and rings her up. She comes to the phone after many rings, and the irritated husband says, "What took you so long to answer to the phone?"She says, "I was in bed.""In bed this early, doing what?""Getting a second opinion!"