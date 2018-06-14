An American priest walked into a barber shop in Washington D.C. After he got his haircut, he asked how much it would be. The barber replied, "No charge. I consider it a service to the Lord."The next morning, the barber came to work and there were twelve prayer books and a thank you note from the priest in front of the door.Later that day, a British police officer on vacation came in and got his haircut. He asked how much it would be. The barber replied, "No charge. I consider it a service to the community."The next morning, he came to work and there were a dozen doughnuts and a thank you note from the police officer.Then, a Nigerian businessman came in and got a haircut. He asked how much it would be. The barber said, "If you are really a Nigerian, then you don't have to pay since you are from the same country as Hakeem Olajuwon, the basketballer."The next morning, the barber came to work and there were 12 Nigerians in front of his door waiting for a haircut.