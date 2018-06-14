Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Missing Teeth

joker

Hilarious Joke - Missing Teeth
« on: Feb 04, 2014, 05:32 PM »
A lady walked into a dentist's office, took off all her clothes, and spread her legs. The dentist said, ''I think you have the wrong room.''

''You put in my husband's teeth last week," the lady said. "Now you have to remove them."
