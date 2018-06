A signboard which reads "DO NOT URINATE HERE. OFFENDERS WILL BE FINED 500 NAIRA" was by a road side. A man was caught urinating at the exact spot by a police officer and their conversation goes thus:POLICE: Why are you urinating here? Didn't you read the signboard?MAN: I'm sorry.POLICE: You'll have to pay a fine of 500 nairaThe man gave the police officer 1000 naira and demanded for his change:POLICE: You'll have to urinate one more time because I have no change.