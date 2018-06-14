WARNING! A Deeply Intelligent JokeBanta is sitting at the bar in his local tavern, furiously imbibing shots of whiskey.Santa happens to come into the bar and sees him."Banta," says the shocked Santa, "what are you doing? I've known you for over fifteen years, and I've never seen you take a drink before. What's going on?"Without even taking his eyes off his newly filled shot glass, Banta replies, "My wife just ran off with my best friend."He then throws back another shot of whisky in one gulp."But," says Santa man, "I'm your best friend!"Banta turns to Santa, looks at him through bloodshot eyes, smiles, and then slurs, "Not anymore! He is!"