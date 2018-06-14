A man got this message from his neighbour; "Sir, I am so sorry but I have this confession to make. I have been sharing your wife with you behind your back day and night and mostly when you are not in town. I have used your wife in my kitchen, bedroom, parlour and also in your own apartment and at times right under your nose. I have to also admit that I have used your wife more than you do. I feel I should let you know cause I feel so guilty. I promise never to do it again".The man was so mad that he shot his wife dead!Few minutes later he received another message from the same neighbour stating; "So sorry for the spelling mistake. I meant to write WIFI and not WIFE!"If you were the husband, what will you do?