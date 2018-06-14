The Pope goes to New York, and gets picked up at the airport by a limousine. He looks at the beautiful car and says to the driver, "You know, I hardly ever get to drive. Would you please let me?"
The driver is understandably hesitant and says, "I'm sorry, but I don't think I'm supposed to do that."
But the Pope persists, "Please?"
The driver finally lets up, "Oh, alright, I can't really say no to the Pope."
So the Pope takes the wheel, and boy, is he a speed demon! He hits the gas and goes around 100 mph in a 45 zone. A policeman notices and pulls him over. The cop walks up and asks the Pope to wind the window down. Startled and surprised, the young officer asks the Pope to wait a minute. He goes back to his patrol car and radios the chief.
COP: Chief, I have a problem.
CHIEF: What sort of problem?
COP: Well, you see, I pulled over this guy for driving way over the speed limit, but it's someone really important.
CHIEF: Important like the mayor?
COP: No, no, much more important than that.
CHIEF: Important like the governor?
COP: Way more important than that.
CHIEF: Like the president?
COP: Much more important.
CHIEF: Who's more important than the president?
COP: I don't know but he has the Pope DRIVING for him!