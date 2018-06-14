If you think we Nigerians are Jobless or fools, then you must be out of your minds. You want the rich to get richer?Even when MTN told us to text to win Aeroplane we never did it, now you're telling us to vote for people like: Aliko Dangote, Ngozi Okonjo – Iweala, etc as Silverbird Man of the year Award Winner.For God's Sake these people are made and yet you ask ordinary Hustling Citizens to still use our N50(Money for Bread) to vote for these people.If they need it so bad, it should be a toll-free texting paid by them or better still reward the voters with 1500 recharge card.We have no business with whoever is the Man of the year.If you're alive, feeding yourself and your Family, trust me, you're "THE MAN OF THE YEAR".If you are taking care of your Husband very well, training your Kids well and also put your house in Order and your Family is pleased with you, my dear, you are also "WOMAN OF THE YEAR".GBAM!!!God Bless our Hustle!!!‪#‎PARAMODEACTIVAED‬