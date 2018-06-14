Akpos is terribly overweight, so his doctor puts him on a diet. "I want you to eat regularly for two days, then skip a day, and repeat this procedure for two weeks. The next time I see you, you'll have lost at least five pounds."When Akpos returned, he shocked the doctor by losing nearly twenty pounds. "Whao! That's amazing!" the doctor said, "Did you follow my instructions?"Akpos nodded, "I'll tell you though, I thought I was going to drop dead that third day.""From hunger, you mean?", asked the doctor.""No, from all that skipping."