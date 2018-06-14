SON: Wow! The fabulous Asante Kotoko will be playing a football match with Accra Heart of Oaks. Can we go to the stadium tomorrow?DAD: No. You have to queue to get tickets and probably stand during the match. You can see the game better on TV.DAUGHTER: Can we make it to the trade fair this weekend?DAD: No sweety, there is a grand sale show live on TV every Saturday. We will watch everything on TV.WIFE: Honey, let's go have a wonderful time at the Ghana Music Awards this evening.DAD: Hmm. No Darling, it will be broadcast live on TV. Better we watch it on TVLater that night:DAD: Darling, I'm hungry. What are we eating for dinner?WIFE: You can watch Asanka Delight on TV. They are preparing "fufu" this night on TV.