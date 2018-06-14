Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Everything On Television  (Read 173 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Everything On Television
« on: Feb 11, 2014, 01:32 PM »
SON: Wow! The fabulous Asante Kotoko will be playing a football match with Accra Heart of Oaks. Can we go to the stadium tomorrow?

DAD: No. You have to queue to get tickets and probably stand during the match. You can see the game better on TV.

DAUGHTER: Can we make it to the trade fair this weekend?

DAD: No sweety, there is a grand sale show live on TV every Saturday. We will watch everything on TV.

WIFE: Honey, let's go have a wonderful time at the Ghana Music Awards this evening.

DAD: Hmm. No Darling, it will be broadcast live on TV. Better we watch it on TV

Later that night:

DAD: Darling, I'm hungry. What are we eating for dinner?

WIFE: You can watch Asanka Delight on TV. They are preparing "fufu" this night on TV.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 