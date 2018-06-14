A man sped past a stop sign one day, and a traffic officer spotted him. When the man was stopped, the following conversation arose:OFFICER: Didn't you see that red sign there that says stop on it?MAN: The red sigh? O YES the red sign! Yes I saw itOFFICER: What about the word STOP painted on the road?MAN: Yes, of course! I saw that!OFFICER: And what about the white line that means stop?MAN: I saw that too.OFFICER: Then why did you not stop?MAN: O sir, I didn't stop because I didn't see you!