A man sped past a stop sign one day, and a traffic officer spotted him. When the man was stopped, the following conversation arose:
OFFICER: Didn't you see that red sign there that says stop on it?
MAN: The red sigh? O YES the red sign! Yes I saw it
OFFICER: What about the word STOP painted on the road?
MAN: Yes, of course! I saw that!
OFFICER: And what about the white line that means stop?
MAN: I saw that too.
OFFICER: Then why did you not stop?
MAN: O sir, I didn't stop because I didn't see you!