Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Stop!  (Read 253 times)

Hilarious Joke - Stop!
« on: Feb 11, 2014, 05:31 PM »
A man sped past a stop sign one day, and a traffic officer spotted him. When the man was stopped, the following conversation arose:

OFFICER: Didn't you see that red sign there that says stop on it?

MAN: The red sigh? O YES the red sign! Yes I saw it

OFFICER: What about the word STOP painted on the road?

MAN: Yes, of course! I saw that!

OFFICER: And what about the white line that means stop?

MAN: I saw that too.

OFFICER: Then why did you not stop?

MAN: O sir, I didn't stop because I didn't see you!
