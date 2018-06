Two men were waiting afar off to use an ATM machine watching two ladies who were wasting time, one of them decides to confront them.He stops half way the road and comes back, his friend asks him why he came back and replies, "one of them is my wife and the other's my mistress, why don't you go talk to them.''The other friend goes and also stops half way, his friend asks what the problem is and he replies ''small world.''