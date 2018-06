An old man saw the class teacher of his grandson, Akpos coming. Akpos had not gone to school for two days. This is what transpired between the grandfather and Akpos:GRANDFATHER: Akpos, your teacher is coming! Go and hide! You have not been to school for two days.AKPOS: I told him my grandfather is dead so I could not go to school. So you rather go and hide.one word for Akpos?