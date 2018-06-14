A man is sun-bathing noond at the beach. A little girl comes up to him, so he covers his penis with a newspaper. The little girl asks, "What's under there?"The man says, "A bird."The girl walks away and the man falls asleep. He wakes up later in a hospital and is in great pain. A doctor and a policeman are at his bed, the doctor asks him, "Do you remember what happened?"The man replies, "I don't know. I was at the beach and fell asleep after talking to a little girl."The policeman says, "I asked her what happened and she said; 'I didn't do anything to the man, but while he was asleep, I played with his bird. It spit at me! So I broke its neck, burned its nest, and smashed the two little eggs!"Read Less