Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Harsh Little Girl  (Read 293 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Harsh Little Girl
« on: Feb 12, 2014, 09:31 PM »
A man is sun-bathing noond at the beach. A little girl comes up to him, so he covers his penis with a newspaper. The little girl asks, "What's under there?"

The man says, "A bird."

The girl walks away and the man falls asleep. He wakes up later in a hospital and is in great pain. A doctor and a policeman are at his bed, the doctor asks him, "Do you remember what happened?"

The man replies, "I don't know. I was at the beach and fell asleep after talking to a little girl."

The policeman says, "I asked her what happened and she said; 'I didn't do anything to the man, but while he was asleep, I played with his bird. It spit at me! So I broke its neck, burned its nest, and smashed the two little eggs!"

Read Less
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 