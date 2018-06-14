Dear God, Give me the nature of Jim Iyke - never to allow intimidation, a heart like Ramsey's to love ma woman, but please a wife like Omotola, not Like Funke Akindele who'll beat Me up and throw me out, a mother in-law like Ngozi Ezeonu and not Patience Ozokwor biko, a father in-law like Pete Edochie and not Chiwetalu Agu that can swear for Me. A tolerant heart like Kenneth Okonkwo's , pleases don't give Me a maid as curvy as Mercy Johnson, you know naa, pleases if I have Tonto Dike among my children please may ma wife abort her before I meet Her, give Me the wealth of Olu Jacobs because I have never seen Him poor, I need neighbours like Mr Ibu and Charles Inojie so laughter won't depart from Me, I need smart male children like Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme but with height, give me wisdom like Nkem Owoh.And please crown it all with long life like that very old man that told the story of "Igodo" Baba God! I know you understand better. Do you pray so?Good day people!